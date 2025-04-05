D'Esposito to Newsmax: Democrats Are Trying to Create Fear

Following President Donald Trump’s imposing reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries this week, many pundits in the media and Democrats in Washington, D.C. have warned of dire economic consequences. Former Rep. Anthony D’Esposito told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump’s opponents are “trying to create this chaos and fear because that’s all they really have.”

“I don't think there's many better at negotiating than President Trump. And that's what we're seeing. He made it very clear during the campaign that he was putting America first. And this is another step in that direction. And he's not doing anything that he didn't promise. And I think what's really concerning about the response from Democrats is that they're trying to create this chaos and this fear, because that's really all they have right now. Republicans are unified and they're behind President Trump in every step of the of the way,” D’Esposito said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

D'Esposito, who was recently nominated by Trump to be the Labor Department’s inspector general said the president warned Americans during the campaign that financial markets could be volatile while the world adjusts to a new reality.

“But he made it very clear that there's going to be some short-term pain for long term gain. And we saw the job numbers come out and they were much higher than expected. And I think that that is a tip of the cap to President Trump and the administration,” he added.

