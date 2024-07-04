Will Scharf to Newsmax: We Are Seeing 'Democrat Feeding Frenzy'

Donald Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax on Thursday that as a result of President Joe Biden’s debate performance last week, Democrats are engaging in a “feeding frenzy” to determine who will take his place atop the presidential ticket.

Biden and Trump squared off in the first of two televised debates last Thursday night. The overwhelming consensus was that Biden appeared frail and confused for much of the debate, causing concern that he is not up to the task of being president.

Scharf addressed the optics of Hunter Biden being part of his father’s inner circle and offering advice, even sitting in on meetings at the White House. Scharf, who is running for attorney general in Missouri, gave the analogy of Saddam Hussein’s final days in Iraq.

“He, too, hugged his children close and began to rely on them increasingly as his advisers became politically unreliable. What we're seeing here now is a Democrat feeding frenzy, where a lot of longtime Biden loyalists are turning on him," Scharf said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Further, Biden’s debate performance spurred talk of the Democrats finding a replacement for him in the months remaining before the November elections.

“There have been rumors that the Obamas and the Clintons are starting to turn on Joe Biden. So, Biden is relying on the few people that he knows he can absolutely trust; close family members and a tight circle of longtime advisers. To me, that speaks to the desperate weakness of Joe Biden, both politically and in the White House,” he concluded.

