Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Dems in Trouble, Biden Is 'Train Wreck'

President Joe Biden is "truly a train wreck" — and Democrats "see the writing on the wall" as they consider their options for the White House race, Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday.

In remarks on "Wake Up America," Bean predicted Biden's Friday night interview by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos will be a "Democratic commercial" and that "they're going to be nerf ball questions."

"I think what's happening right now, negotiations are going on," Bean said. "The historians will tell us what are they offering Joe Biden and more importantly, Jill Biden — what are they offering her? Is she going to be president of a university? — a nothing job for millions a year to walk away.

"They see the writing on the wall. They're in trouble," Bean continued. "And, good gravy. It is truly a train wreck."

According to the lawmaker, the media "who has covered up all of these people, who said he's sharp as a tack" should be held accountable.

"Behind the scenes, the curtain has been unveiled, and we now see the full Joe Biden, which is a disaster," he said.

"We need new leadership," he added. "And we need a fresh start come November."

Bean also said he expects there'll be a "new law going forward that every president, or even cabinet officials, but especially the president, you've got to take some type of cognitive test — a physical that includes, are you able to be there? ... Is your brain full power? Because the American people demand it. That's the toughest job in the world. And obviously Joe Biden is not up to the task."

