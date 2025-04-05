Lewandowski to Newsmax: Deadline for Immigrant Registrations Nearing

Immigrants who are in the United States illegally have just a few days left to register to be in the United States or face having a criminal conviction on their records, Corey Lewandowski, a special adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Saturday.

"On April 7th, the Alien Registration Act will be in effect," Lewandowski told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "What that will mean is, if you are in this country illegally and you have not registered to be in this country, then you will have a criminal conviction on your record. And once we find you and deport you, you will never return. So this is a warning for anybody who is in this country illegally."

Trump, on his first day in office, issued an executive order directing the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that immigrants comply with registering with the government.

"If you have not registered under the Alien Registration Act on April 7th, your time is up," Lewandowski said. "It will be a criminal conviction on your record. We will find you, we will deport you, and you will never be allowed to return."

Lewandowski, who met last with leaders in Mexico, Colombia, and El Salvador, said the United States' message to them was very clear.

"They understand that our borders are closed and that there is a proper way to come into this country," he said. "We're going to build a big, beautiful door in that wall. We're going to do it legally."

Otherwise, Lewandowski said that the Trump administration is going to "close the border and deport the bad guys."

Lweandowski said that part of his trip involved a visit to the maximum security prison in El Salvador, where the United States is sending accused gang members.

"I will tell you, I've been to a lot of places," he said. "That is not the location that you want to end up in. So if you are a terrorist in this country right now, you're an MS-13 member. You're a Tren de Aragua member, an 18th Street Gang member, we are going to find you. We're going to send you to the secret prison in El Salvador, and you will never get out. So do yourself a favor. Get out of this country immediately. Because if not, we will find you."

Lewandowski on Saturday also spoke about Trump's tariffs, noting that he was at the Rose Garden ceremony where the president "outlined in specific detail what those countries were charging us for tariffs and what we in turn were going to charge them."

And what Trump has done, said Lewandowski, is "very simple."

"It's called America first," he said. "You manufacture your product in the United States, there is no tariff. We're not going to be America alone, but we can no longer be the laughing stock of the world."

