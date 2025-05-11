Dems: Biden a Reminder of 'Old Brand That Won't Go Away'

Former President Joe Biden's latest public appearances have Democratic strategists worried that he is reminding voters of the "old brand that won't go away."

Politico reported that while some Democrats feel it's fine for Biden to do interviews, others like party strategist Chuck Rocha wish he'd keep quiet. "It's time for Joe Biden to go away with all due respect and let the next generation of Democrats take the mantle."

Rocha told Politico that for many in the party, Biden is not a good look for Democrats to have out front. "For those of us trying to rebuild the brand, it does no good when you're constantly reminded about the old brand that won't go away."

He added that about the only good thing that came out of Biden appearing on The View on Thursday was that his comments were overshadowed by the conclave of cardinals voting for a new Pope.

Politico reported that former Biden special assistant Erica Loewe believes Biden has an important role to play in the future of the Democratic Party. "There's no reason why Joe Biden should not be a part of this conversation." The party's current position with voters, she said, is not just a Biden issue. "There's no question that Democrats as a whole have a messaging problem, but that can't solely be blamed on Joe Biden."

Biden reportedly hired a consultant to assist with rebuilding his image. That development may also tie in to the potential release of the audio of the 2023 Biden interview with the government's special counsel during an investigation into the handling of classified documents. Biden was described by the government attorney as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."