Biden Terrifying Proof Anyone Can Be President

First, I want to be very clear about an age matter that gets a bit personal.

President Joe Biden didn't finally get pressured to end his reelection bid primarily because he became old and doddering, but rather, because it became publicly apparent that he is selfishly irresponsible about being a great danger to our nation and the world.

I'm five years older than he is; nevertheless, I expect to have the good judgement to give up my car keys before I endanger fellow passengers and those in other vehicles — or should I fail to do so, my concerned family must pry them out of my cold, stiff fingers.

With keys to the Oval Office and fingers on the nuclear button, President Biden poses far greater safety threats as leader of our nation and the free world.

Prevalent media gaslighting talking-point attributions of Joe's forced retirement to age-related cognitive and physical infirmities forget or intentionally ignore the facts: Throughout his long political career, he was never a brilliant, honest, accomplished, or ethical leader worthy of rising to a level anywhere near America's highest office.

Quite the opposite.

Democrats' Worst-Kept Secret

We have to ask if Biden's inner circle — wife Jill most of all — knew her husband was experiencing a downward spiral, in a physical and mental sense?

Did they know this when they collectively launched his 2020 basement-bunker campaign?

Were insider Democratic-oriented media acolytes entirely aware of this also?

Did they cover for Joe and family as well?

Confused misstatements that deviated from tightly scripted teleprompter messaging were treated as harmless gaffes — just old Joe being Joe, nothing new to be alarmed about.

Like, for example, introducing his sister, Valerie, as his wife at a Super Tuesday election victory speech, confusing Egypt with Mexico while making reference to the Israel-Hamas Middle East conflict, and announcing plans to build a railroad across the Indian Ocean at a League of Conservation Voters gathering.

Prior to Joe's debate from hell, special counsel Robert Hur's explanation why his possession of four decades of highly classified documents didn't result in criminal charges officially confirmed Joe's dotage as the most transparently obvious political coverup in modern memory, concluding that "well-meaning" elderly Joe is too mentally feeble to be held accountable by a sympathetic jury, however apparently still ethically and cognitively qualified to continue as president.

Never Known for Intellect or Honesty

And it's not as if during over a half century on the government dole Joe Biden were ever regarded to be a brilliant paragon of truth.

Once claiming to have graduated near the top of his class at the Syracuse College of Law, Joe actually graduated near the bottom — 76th out of 85 — having nearly flunked out during his first year for submitting a plagiarized paper written by another student.

Joe's famous problems with authenticity ended his 1988 presidential hopes after he apparently lifted fiery narrative from speeches by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock, Bobby Kennedy, and other politicians without attribution.

During that same campaign, Biden blatantly lied to a New Hampshire audience about having "marched in the Civil Rights Movement" and also falsely bragged that he was arrested while trying to see Nelson Mandela on the streets of Soweto during a trip to South Africa in the 1970s, when South Africa was under apartheid.

This is the same former Sen. Biden who had fought busing to desegregate schools and worried that it would cause his children to "grow up in a racial jungle."

Top-Level White House Colleagues Warned Us

His former boss Barack Obama offered salient advice when he famously told a fellow Democrat on the eve of Biden's 2020 nomination, "Don't underestimate Joe's ability to f*** things up."

As declared by Robert Gates, who served as national security director for eight presidents from Lyndon Johnson to Barack Obama (except for Bill Clinton), Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Since then, Joe has lived up to low expectations: an Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, southern border disaster, loss of Trump-era energy independence, raging inflation and debt, and rising threats of world wars in Europe and the Middle East.

Marketing US Government Access Overseas

Family and associates of Joe Biden, aka "The Big Guy," appear to have made over $20 million in peddling influence access to foreign entities with connections to hostile regimes while Joe Biden served in high government offices. Their alleged actions might have compromised U.S. national security, according to the House Oversight Committee.

For example, bank records show that on March 1, 2017 — less than two months after Joe Biden left office as Barack Obama's vice president — a company affiliated with CEFC, a Chinese energy company connected with the Communist Party— transferred over $1.3 million to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, an unknown Biden, and their companies through family associate Rob Walker through over 20 empty shell company accounts.

Former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, George Kent, had previously warned State Department colleagues and then-Vice President Biden's staff about extortion risks associated with Hunter's $1 million a year no-show membership on the board of Burisma, a corrupt Ukraine energy company.

Recall that Joe later threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless they fired the government prosecutor.

So, no, the largest issue isn't that Joe Biden has recently been discovered to be chronically confused and dishonest.

Rather it is that this has been known for a very long time.

Nevertheless, Joe Biden received media press passes as arguably the most protected politician in modern American history, which got him elected anyway.

