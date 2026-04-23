Kennedy Calls Assisted Suicide Laws 'Abhorrent'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday criticized laws allowing assisted suicide, calling them "abhorrent" and warning of broader moral consequences if such practices become more widespread.

Speaking at a Senate hearing on President Donald Trump's 2027 budget request, Kennedy pointed to Canada as an example of what he described as troubling trends tied to legalized assisted dying.

"To me, I think those laws are abhorrent," Kennedy said. "And we just see in Canada today, I think the number one cause of death is assisted suicide."

Kennedy argued that such policies disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities and those with personal problems.

"It targets people with disabilities and people who are struggling in their lives," he said.

Kennedy was responding to a question from Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., on the topic.

Medical assistance in dying, or MAID, is legal in Canada and has been expanded in recent years to include a broader range of people.

Kennedy framed the issue as a moral question, suggesting that widespread acceptance of assisted suicide could undermine societal values.

"I don't think we can be a moral society, we can't be a moral society around the globe, if that becomes institutionalized throughout our society," he said.

Kennedy did not outline specific policy proposals but indicated a willingness to engage with lawmakers and advocates who oppose assisted suicide.

"So, I am happy to work with you in whatever way we can," he added.

Debates over assisted suicide and physician-assisted death continue in the United States, where laws vary by state.

Some states, including California, Oregon, and Washington, allow certain forms of medical aid in dying under strict conditions; others prohibit the practice.