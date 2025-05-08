Biden Hires Dem Operative to Polish Reputation

Former President Joe Biden hired a Democrat operative to help with his legacy and improve his reputation, Politico reported.

Biden hired Chris Meagher, who worked in his administration and has also worked for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Meagher was instrumental in Biden appearing on The View on Thursday, Politico reported.

The hiring comes as many Democrats blame Biden for President Donald Trump's election, while Trump administration officials are preparing to release the audio from special counsel Robert Hur's interview with Biden during an investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

Hur said he did not criminally charge Biden with mishandling documents due to the president's age and mental acuity after the October 2023 interview. In May 2024, Biden asserted executive privilege over audio of the interview. The transcript had been released two months earlier.

Biden is also working on a book and building out his library and foundation. Though many Democrats are wary about seeing him back in the public eye, Politico reported.

"There are a lot of young and dynamic leaders in the Democratic Party who are focused on the path forward, and it's better we focus on them, instead of an old man trying to convince himself and America he isn't responsible for Donald Trump's reelection," a Democrat operative told Politico.