Report: Dems Fume Over Biden's Return to Spotlight

Former President Joe Biden's recent public appearances have some Democrats worried that he could drag down the party, The Hill reported.

Biden on Thursday gave his second interview since leaving the White House, appearing on "The View. "Biden ripped President Donald Trump, saying he had "the worst 100 days" of any president, and pushed back on reports that his mental acuity declined during his time in office.

Biden also insisted that he could have beaten Trump in the 2024 election had he remained in the race, but said, "I was in charge and he won. So I take responsibility."

Democrat strategist Anthony Coley, a former Biden administration staffer, told The Hill that while it's "good" that Biden acknowledged his role in shaping the 2024 election, it's too little, too late.

"Honestly, what good does that do now?" Coley said. "Many Democrats — from elected leaders to the party faithful — are just ready to turn the page. I just don't think he understands how wide and deep this sentiment is."

Coley added: "Elections are about the future. Every time Joe Biden emerges, we fight an old war. Every interview he does provides a contrast to Trump that's just not helpful for the Democratic brand, which needs trusted messengers and fighters who can reach independents and moderates and inspire the base. Joe Biden ain't that."

Another Democrat strategist, whose name was not given by The Hill, criticized Biden, saying Biden won't "own up to the fact that he caused Democrats to lose."

"I don't think there's a willingness to cop to the fact that he should never have run again in the first place," the strategist said. "Why can't he come out and acknowledge that part of this is on him?"