WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | democrats | concerns | interview

Report: Dems Fume Over Biden's Return to Spotlight

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 10:54 AM EDT

Former President Joe Biden's recent public appearances have some Democrats worried that he could drag down the party, The Hill reported.

Biden on Thursday gave his second interview since leaving the White House, appearing on "The View. "Biden ripped President Donald Trump, saying he had "the worst 100 days" of any president, and pushed back on reports that his mental acuity declined during his time in office.

Biden also insisted that he could have beaten Trump in the 2024 election had he remained in the race, but said, "I was in charge and he won. So I take responsibility."

Democrat strategist Anthony Coley, a former Biden administration staffer, told The Hill that while it's "good" that Biden acknowledged his role in shaping the 2024 election, it's too little, too late.

"Honestly, what good does that do now?" Coley said. "Many Democrats — from elected leaders to the party faithful — are just ready to turn the page. I just don't think he understands how wide and deep this sentiment is."

Coley added: "Elections are about the future. Every time Joe Biden emerges, we fight an old war. Every interview he does provides a contrast to Trump that's just not helpful for the Democratic brand, which needs trusted messengers and fighters who can reach independents and moderates and inspire the base. Joe Biden ain't that."

Another Democrat strategist, whose name was not given by The Hill, criticized Biden, saying Biden won't "own up to the fact that he caused Democrats to lose."

"I don't think there's a willingness to cop to the fact that he should never have run again in the first place," the strategist said. "Why can't he come out and acknowledge that part of this is on him?"

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Joe Biden's recent public appearances have some Democrats worried that he could drag down the party, The Hill reported.
joe biden, democrats, concerns, interview
288
2025-54-09
Friday, 09 May 2025 10:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved