Second Biden Call Quickly Goes South

President Joe Biden's halting and shaky showing at the debate has turned into a week as he was taken to task by a group of center-left House Democrats during a call late Saturday afternoon that was intended to be a softball outreach effort with centrist members of the party.

Sources describe the meeting, which was meant as an opportunity to assuage fears of Biden's fitness for office and temper party defections, as everything from "tense" to "awful."

According to a post on X from Politico's Rachael Bade, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo, was yelled at after asking about floundering public confidence in the commander in chief's leadership.

Biden challenged Crow to "name me a foreign leader who thinks I'm not the most effective leader ... Tell me who the hell that is. I don't want to hear this crap," he allegedly said, according to Axios.

"It was awful," one lawmaker told Axios.

"Members were not holding back ... it got tense for sure," another said.

The chaos comes on the heels of Friday night's call with Hispanic members of Congress that quickly soured when a House Democrat asked Biden to end his reelection bid.