WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | call | sours | reelection

Second Biden Call Quickly Goes South

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 09:00 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's halting and shaky showing at the debate has turned into a week as he was taken to task by a group of center-left House Democrats during a call late Saturday afternoon that was intended to be a softball outreach effort with centrist members of the party.

Sources describe the meeting, which was meant as an opportunity to assuage fears of Biden's fitness for office and temper party defections, as everything from "tense" to "awful."

According to a post on X from Politico's Rachael Bade, Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo, was yelled at after asking about floundering public confidence in the commander in chief's leadership.

Biden challenged Crow to "name me a foreign leader who thinks I'm not the most effective leader ... Tell me who the hell that is. I don't want to hear this crap," he allegedly said, according to Axios.

"It was awful," one lawmaker told Axios. 

"Members were not holding back ... it got tense for sure," another said.

The chaos comes on the heels of Friday night's call with Hispanic members of Congress that quickly soured when a House Democrat asked Biden to end his reelection bid.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Biden’s bad showing at the debate has turned into a week as he was taken to task by a group of center-left House Democrats during a call late Saturday afternoon that was intended to be a softball outreach effort with centrist members of the party.
biden, call, sours, reelection
194
2024-00-13
Saturday, 13 July 2024 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved