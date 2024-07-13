Biden Campaign Call Quickly Goes South

A call between President Joe Biden and Hispanic party members in Congress quickly went South when a House Democrat bluntly asked the President to end his campaign for reelection, according to Townhall.

The call, meant to bolster support among the Hispanic caucus, was quickly ended by organizer Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., after Rep. Mike Levin. D-Calif., voiced the request for the 81-year-old to step aside. But not before Biden, according to a partial transcript, tried to respond.

"That’s — that was great when you were feeling good, Biden, are you OK now? That’s what’s underlying," Biden said, according to the transcript.

"That’s what people are worried about. 'I’ve got a grandfather who’s 85 years old, and he can’t walk.’ It’s a legitimate concern for people, but that’s why I think it’s important I gotta get out and show people everything from how well I move to how much I know and that I’m still in good charge," he said.

Biden also showed up an hour late, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., was also on the call and has previously asked Biden to resign and forego the nomination, but was not allowed to ask a question, according to the Albritton Journalism Institute. According to the source, she used the "raise hand" function on the Zoom call only to have it "lowered" by the call’s organizer.

Gluesenkamp Perez went a step further, saying she doubts Biden's judgement and fitness for office.

"I doubt the President’s judgement about his health, his fitness to do the job, and whether he is the one making important decisions about our country, rather than unelected advisors," she said in a statement to KGW8.

"Americans deserve to feel their president is fit enough to do the job. The crisis of confidence in the President’s leadership needs to come to an end. The President should do what he knows is right for the country and put the national interest first," she said.

She is joined by Levin and a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers — 19 thus far — to publicly call on Biden to step aside following last month’s debate performance.

"Like so many of you, I was naturally concerned about President Biden’s performance in the recent debate," Levin said in a statement following the call.

"Making this statement is not easy. I have deep respect for President Biden’s five plus decades of public service and incredible appreciation for the work we’ve done together these last three and a half years. But I believe the time has come for President Biden to pass the torch," he said.