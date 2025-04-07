GOP Rep. John James Announces Michigan Gubernatorial Run

Rep. John James, R-Mich., said Monday he is planning to run for governor in Michigan to replace Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited from running again in 2026.

James unsuccessfully challenged Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 and Democrat Sen. Gary Peters in 2020 before winning a seat to represent the state's 10th Congressional District in 2022.

"This decision comes after deep reflection, prayer, and conversations with my wife and children," James said in a statement titled "Dear Michigan Family" posted Monday on his X account. "We'll have the rallies and the balloons soon — but first, I want to share exactly why I'm doing this.

"Our state has suffered long enough. Michigan is strong. Our people are strong. But we are being held back by a lack of strong, competent leadership — leadership with real-world experience in the areas Michiganders need most.

"For the past seven years, Michigan has been dominated by radical, out-of-touch policies that have hurt our families, our communities and our economy. We have lost over 300,000 manufacturing jobs since NAFTA [the North American Free Trade Agreement] — nearly a third our industrial base. That's unacceptable."

James has been a steadfast ally of President Donald Trump, who endorsed the Michigan Republican for his Senate runs and 2022 congressional campaign. James was elected to Congress in 2022 by just 1,601 votes over Democrat Carl Marlinga, but improved that margin in 2024, defeating Marlinga 51.1%-45%.

"It's time to get Michigan's government out of fantasyland and back to common sense," James said. "President Trump and I have been in each other's corner through thick and thin for eight years — no reason that will end now. He's doing his part to Make America Great Again, and I'll do mine to bring prosperity and sanity back to Michigan."

Three Republican candidates had previously formed committees to run for governor, according to The Detroit News: former Attorney General Mike Cox, state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, and former U.S. House candidate Anthony Hudson. Three Democrat candidates also have formed committees: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Republican Tudor Dixon, who lost to Whitmer in the 2022 gubernatorial race, reportedly also is considering a run for governor or for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by Peters' decision to not seek reelection.

James' House seat is in what is considered a swing district and could be in play for Democrats in 2026, given that the party out of power in the White House typically picks up seats in Congress during midterm elections. The Cook Political Report, though, labels James' open seat as "Leans Republican."

Zach Bannon, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, told The Detroit News the party is "well-positioned to hold Michigan's 10th Congressional District as we retain and grow our majority in Congress."

"Michiganders rejected the out-of-touch Democrats' radical agenda in 2024, and they'll do it again in 2026," Bannon said.