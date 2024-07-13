GOP Ramps Up Kamala Criticism

As calls for President Joe Biden to step aside reach a fever pitch, the GOP is turning its attention and ire to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Washington Examiner.

The National Republican Congressional Committee released an ad accusing Harris of being the "enabler-in-chief," arguing that she has been a co-conspirator in damaging decisions made by the Biden administration over the last three years.

"Everything Kamala Harris touches turns into an unmitigated disaster," NRCC press secretary Will Reinert said in a statement.

"Whether extreme House Democrats call on Joe Biden to step aside or not, Kamala Harris deserves the blame for many of the crises making life unsafe and difficult for American families — and we plan to make her a prominent feature of the 2024 campaign."

The ad comes as close to two dozen elected Democrats have called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race, with Harris emerging as a potential replacement.

Former President Donald Trump voiced his criticism of the Veep on his Truth Social site:

"She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a 'highly talented' politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco," he wrote. (Harris dated Brown in the mid-1990s.)

Senior Trump advisors have also dubbed her Biden’s "cackling copilot."

During a recent campaign rally in Doral, Florida, Trump called Biden’s appointment of Harris his "one brilliant decision."

"It was an insurance policy, maybe the best insurance policy I've ever seen," Trump said. "If Joe had picked someone even halfway competent, they would have bounced him from office years ago," he said.

Trump also accused Harris of working with other Democrats on covering up Biden's fitness for office.

Reuters contributed to this report.