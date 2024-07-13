WATCH TV LIVE

Bill Maher Predicts Biden Will Quit Race on Nixon Anniversary

By    |   Saturday, 13 July 2024 12:57 PM EDT

HBO host Bill Maher, doubling down on his calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race, Friday predicted that he'll make his announcement on Aug. 9 — 50 years to the day after President Richard Nixon resigned from the White House in 1974.

Calling Biden "toast," Maher said he thinks the president is finished because the media and politics are run by "mean girls" who want to push out Biden, a "vulnerable person," reported the New York Post.

He added on "Real Time with Bill Maher" that the question isn't whether Biden will step down, but "who will replace him."

"He is not going to be the Democrats' candidate for president in 2024, all due respect," said Maher.

Meanwhile, the "walls will keep crumbling" around Biden, said Maher, adding that he has picked Aug. 9 as the president's announcement date in "the office pool."

Nixon became the first and only president to resign from the White House, vacating the Oval Office amid the threat of impeachment over the Watergate scandal. He turned over the reins to his vice president, Gerald Ford, who was appointed on Dec. 6, 1973, following the resignation of Spiro Agnew.

Ford, who pardoned Nixon, was the only person who served as president without having been elected as either president or vice president and was defeated when running for a full term in 1976. 

"Yes, replacing a president as his party's candidate this late will seem like a big deal," Maher commented, "for about three days, and then we'll all be over it."

The show host said that Vice President Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are viable candidates if Biden is replaced. 

But Maher said he does not care if Harris would become the first Black woman or Asian to become president.

"I don't vote for who will be the first, I vote for who would win. And for whatever reason, Harris has never been popular," he said. 

