Nobody Knows How House Trans Bathroom Ban Gets Enforced

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 10:33 PM EST

The Capitol is in confusion as members of Congress weigh how House Speaker Mike Johnson's transgender bathroom ban will be enforced, according to Axios.

House Speaker Mike Johnson declared Wednesday that lawmakers and staff will have to use the restroom corresponding with their biological sex, a statement directed at Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first transgender person to be elected to Congress.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," the Louisiana Republican said.

On Wednesday, Johnson said of the ban, "Like all policies, it's enforceable. Women deserve women's only spaces."

A resolution to restrict McBride's access to women's restrooms was introduced Monday by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who pledged to fight to "keep men out of women's spaces."

In a post on X Wednesday, McBride wrote that she would follow the speaker's rule, adding, "I'm not here to fight about bathrooms. I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families."

Despite McBride's statement that she would follow the rule, the rule has still sparked concern in some, while it appears to be a nonissue for others.

In a statement to Axios, House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said, "The speaker's statement speaks for itself."

Meanwhile, Ranking Member Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., responded, saying he hasn't seen any language on the ban in print and that it's "not clear exactly who's being banned."

One House Republican, who spoke anonymously, suggested that the ban should be "socially enforced."

"Right now, those rules are enforced as sort of social norms.  ... do we staff every bathroom?" the lawmaker asked.

"If a woman is in a restroom with this member and she makes a call, then the rule gets enforced," the lawmaker added, noting that Johnson "understands that unless Nancy [Mace] is making a call from the bathroom, it's not something" that will be an issue.

Meanwhile, for other members of Congress, there are more important issues than a bathroom ban.

"There's so many things that we've got to be focused on. We're  $36 trillion in debt," said Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah. "I don't care about all these random things that might make a headline. I'm focused on the real stuff. It's frustrating."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 20 November 2024 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

