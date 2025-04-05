Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Give Trump Policies a Chance to Work

Amidst two days of a turbulent stock market and anxiety percolating across the globe, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., told Newsmax on Saturday that people need to “stay calm and carry on and give this [reciprocal tariffs] a chance to work."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing to the United States. China responded immediately and added a 34% import tax on all U.S. goods coming into the country. Cornyn said the president is trying to restore fairness to the world economy and gave an example of barriers to entry some American producers face in certain markets.

“Recently, I had a Texas cattle rancher come to see me, and they talked about all of the Australian beef for example, that comes into the United States. Yet we can't sell a single steak in Australia. So, I think the idea of reciprocity is hard to argue with. As a matter of fact, it seems just fair. And I think that's what the president is trying to achieve,” Cornyn said during an appearance on “America Right Now.”

The Senator from Texas added that as a dealmaker, Trump is open to any ideas that achieve the market parity American manufacturing needs to survive.

“But the truth is we've been outsourcing manufacturing to other countries around the world, destroying jobs here at home. And these policies, I believe, are designed to encourage more manufacturing here in America to reduce the vulnerability we have on foreign supply chains and to increase good paying jobs here at home,” Cornyn added.

