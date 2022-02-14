Kash Patel to Newsmax: Durham Probe Reveals 'Biggest Political, Criminal Scandal' in US History

Former House Intelligence Committee chief Russiagate investigator Kash Patel told Newsmax Monday that the most recent court filings by Special Counsel John Durham are uncovering the “biggest political scandal and criminal scandal in U.S. history.”

“When (former) President Donald Trump came into office, everyone, including (former FBI Director James) Comey, (former FBI Deputy Director Andrew) McCabe (FBI agent Peter) Strzok and the like, were trying to take him down,” Patel said during “Greg Kelley Reports” Monday.

“We are now finding out, thankfully to John Durham's utilization of grand juries and federal prosecution powers (what happened). That's why it's taken so long, because we finally have a prosecutor's willing to take it to the mats and to uncover the fact that this story is the biggest political scandal and criminal scandal in U.S. history.”

According to the most recent filed court documents on Feb. 11, Durham’s investigation is ready to prove that the Clinton campaign and another individual identified as “Tech Executive 1” tried to “infiltrate” computer servers at Trump Tower and a Trump-owned apartment building in New York, as well as trying to get into servers at the White House once Trump took office, to try and get data that would create the impression that Trump had nefarious ties to Russia in an effort to deflect attention from Hillary Clinton’s missing email scandal during the 2016 campaign.

Durham’s documents assert that the effort was used to generate the story that Trump had a “secret hotline” to a Russian bank and was somehow colluding with that country and President Vladimir Putin to interfere in the campaign.

“Russiagate” Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s report, however, debunked the allegations against Trump, finding “no evidence” of collusion or any other criminal act by Trump or his associates regarding the campaign.

Former Attorney General William Barr appointed Durham to investigate the origin of the Russian collusion allegations against Trump.

“John Durham has interviewed 24 people in the grand jury to include CIA case officers, FBI agents, directors of leadership in the Clinton campaign, and they've indicted her lawyer, so this is just starting,” Patel said. “It's how you build a criminal conspiracy case, and they're not going to be able to ignore indictments once they start coming in full swing.”

The mainstream media has continuously dismissed Trump’s claims of being spied on, and the Clinton campaign’s involvement in the subsequent investigations regarding Russian collusion, as “baseless,” and a “conspiracy theory.”

Major news outlets except for FOX News and Newsmax have not yet reported on the recent court documents.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here