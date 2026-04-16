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Tags: analilia mejia | special election | us house | new jersey

Democrat Mejia Wins N.J. Special Congressional Election

Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:39 PM EDT

Democrat Analilia ​Mejia coasted to victory Thursday in a special election for New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, which was vacated after former Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected governor last year.

Newsmax and DecisionDesk HQ called the race for Mejia. With 24% of the votes counted, Mejia was at 69.2%, far ahead of Republican Joe Hathaway (30.3%) and independent Alan Bond (0.5%).

Mejia will serve the remaining eight months of Sherrill's term and will have to run again in the November midterm elections to serve a full two-year term starting in 2027.

Mejia is a former national political director of Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign and longtime progressive organizer. She defeated former Rep. Tom Malinowski in the Democrat primary in February.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Democrat Analilia ​Mejia coasted to victory Thursday in a special election for New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, which was vacated after former Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected governor last year.
analilia mejia, special election, us house, new jersey
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Thursday, 16 April 2026 08:39 PM
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