Trump Fires Back at Bill Barr: 'Weak, Ineffective, Scared'

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr "wouldn't know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face," former President Donald Trump said Friday in a statement released by his Save America PAC.

Barr, in an interview with NBC News that aired earlier Friday, said Trump became "very angry" when Barr told him that there was no evidence the 2020 election was rigged.

"I told him that all this stuff was bulls**t ... about election fraud," Barr said. "It was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories and ... I was able to tell him that 'this is wrong because of this.'"

Trump "was obviously getting very angry about this, so I said, 'Look, I understand you're upset with me and I'm perfectly happy to tender my resignation,' and then ... he slapped the desk and he said, 'Accepted. Accepted ... Go home. Don't go back to your office. Go home. You're done.'"

The full interview is scheduled to air on Sunday night.

Trump in his statement slammed Barr as "weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do."

"They 'broke' him," Trump added.

"He should have acted much faster on the Mueller Report, instead of allowing the fake Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax to linger for so long, but it was the Election Fraud and Irregularities that he refused to act on because he wanted to save his own hide — and he did.

"He never got impeached, contempt charges never went forward, and the Democrats were very happy with him — but I wasn’t. The Unselect Committee of Political Hacks continues to spin its wheels in trying to fabricate a narrative that doesn't exist. The only thing they refuse to look into is the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election."