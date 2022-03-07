Trump Rips Former AG Barr in Letter to NBC News

Former President Donald Trump ripped ex-Attorney General Bill Barr in a three-page letter to "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, whose interview with Barr was broadcast Sunday night.

Barr has written a new book, "One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General," to be released Tuesday. In the book, the former attorney general criticized Trump for various comments and actions.

"I would imagine that if the book is anything like him, it will be long, slow and very boring," Trump wrote in the letter, a copy of which was acquired by Axios. "I made many great appointments during my Administration, and we accomplished more than most Administrations could even dream of, but Bill Barr was not one of my better picks. He crumbled under the pressure, and bowed to the Radical Left — And that is not acceptable.

"Now he is groveling to the media, hoping to gain acceptance that he doesn't deserve."

Trump slammed Barr for, among other things, not investigating voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, not probing alleged spying of the former president's 2016 campaign, and for not standing up to "the Radical Left Democrats" after the June 2020 riots that occurred in blue cities following George Floyd's death while in police custody.

The former president also said that Barr fabricated a story about a meeting in the Oval Office in December 2020.

"It is incorrect and a total fabrication by Bill Barr," Trump wrote. "I never said, 'You must hate Trump,' rather, I said 'If you didn't see corruption in the Election, of which so much has already been revealed (and massive amounts up until this date), then you are not capable of being Attorney General. You don't have the energy or backbone to stand up to the Radical Left. Please give me your Letter of Resignation."

Barr told Holt that Trump never understood "the role of the Department of Justice [and] to some extent, you know, the president's role," Axios reported.

Trump addressed that in his letter to Holt.

"As President of the United States, I am the Chief Executive, who is responsible for the Department heads, which includes the Attorney General," Trump wrote. "When I saw that the Department of Justice was not doing their job, I have every legal right to ask them to do so, in accordance with the law and the Constitution. That has nothing to do with my personal legal interests.

"ANTIFA, BLM, and 50 many others have gotten away with, literally, murder, where others have been, in many cases, persecuted. It is now a fact that my campaign was spied on. This is treason that has now been confirmed by [special counsel] John Durham. Barr was unwilling, or unable, to act in a timely fashion on this and other important matters."