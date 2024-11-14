WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alina habba | press secretary | trump | white house

Alina Habba 'Not Considering' Press Secretary Role

By    |   Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:50 AM EST

Alina Habba, legal spokeswoman for President-elect Donald Trump, has indicated she is not in contention for the role of White House press secretary.

“While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities,” Habba announced in a post to X on Thursday morning. “This administration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!”

Habba became Trump’s attorney in 2021 and has been a key fixture in his campaign, serving as legal spokeswoman and senior adviser.

Habba was pressed on the issue earlier in the week on Sean Hannity’s cable news program following reports that she was the first choice for the job.

“It’s time to turn the page. It’s time to have advocacy for America First,” Habba said. “It’s a decision for all of them to make, not me,” adding that very was “very loyal” to the president-elect.

Other potential candidates for the role reportedly include national press secretary for Trump's campaign Karoline Leavitt, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, CNN contributor Scott Jennings, and Trump 2016 spokesman Jason Miller.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Alina Habba, the legal spokeswoman for President-elect Donald Trump, has indicated she is not in contention for the role of White House press secretary. "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although...
alina habba, press secretary, trump, white house
203
2024-50-14
Thursday, 14 November 2024 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved