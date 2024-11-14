Alina Habba 'Not Considering' Press Secretary Role

Alina Habba, legal spokeswoman for President-elect Donald Trump, has indicated she is not in contention for the role of White House press secretary.

“While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities,” Habba announced in a post to X on Thursday morning. “This administration is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!”

Habba became Trump’s attorney in 2021 and has been a key fixture in his campaign, serving as legal spokeswoman and senior adviser.

Habba was pressed on the issue earlier in the week on Sean Hannity’s cable news program following reports that she was the first choice for the job.

“It’s time to turn the page. It’s time to have advocacy for America First,” Habba said. “It’s a decision for all of them to make, not me,” adding that very was “very loyal” to the president-elect.

Other potential candidates for the role reportedly include national press secretary for Trump's campaign Karoline Leavitt, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, CNN contributor Scott Jennings, and Trump 2016 spokesman Jason Miller.