Top Contenders for Trump's White House Press Secretary

As President-elect Donald Trump shapes his second administration, speculation grows over who will take the high-profile role of White House press secretary. From campaign veterans to prominent attorneys, several strong contenders have emerged, according to The Hill.

Karoline Leavitt

Leavitt, a former Trump spokesperson and speechwriter, is widely considered a leading contender. At 27, her selection would make her one of the youngest White House press secretaries, second only to Ron Ziegler, who served under President Richard Nixon at age 29. Leavitt previously served under former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and was the communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., recently selected to become ambassador to the United Nations.

Known for her staunch support of Trump's "America First" agenda, Leavitt frequently appeared on conservative news outlets throughout Trump's campaign, defending his policies and often clashing with liberal media. Her outspoken style and reputation for adhering closely to Trump's messaging make her a strong fit for the role.

Steven Cheung

Cheung, a loyal and tough defender of Trump's policies, has been one of Trump's most aggressive communicators in recent years. His experience includes time as a top communications officer for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, headed by Trump ally Dana White. Cheung's sharp and combative statements have often become a staple in the media coverage of Trump-related stories.

Although he lacks the same level of on-screen media presence as other candidates, Cheung's staunch loyalty and behind-the-scenes expertise have positioned him as a significant figure within Trump's camp. Should he join Trump's communications team, it may be in a less public but influential role within the White House.

Alina Habba

Habba, a New York-based attorney, gained public visibility during Trump's recent civil fraud trial. Known for leading press conferences and defending Trump amid legal scrutiny, Habba has been a prominent spokesperson on Trump's legal issues, often speaking on conservative networks to counter accusations against him.

Her confrontational approach toward Trump's critics and legal acumen makes her a potential candidate to face the White House press corps if legal controversies continue to arise.

Scott Jennings

Jennings, a conservative commentator and former aide to President George W. Bush, is familiar to CNN audiences, a network Trump has often criticized. His appearances on CNN, where he frequently debates with liberal pundits, have made him a distinctive voice for conservative perspectives.

Despite his strong ties to Trump, Jennings is more likely to remain on cable news promoting Trump's agenda than assume the role of press secretary.

Jason Miller

One of Trump's longest-serving aides, Miller was the chief spokesperson for Trump's 2016 campaign and a senior adviser in his 2024 campaign. With deep ties to Trump's family and vast experience in political communication, Miller is considered a seasoned option for the role.

Miller's familiarity with Trump's media strategy and his role in executing Trump's "attack the press" approach makes him a reliable candidate for this position. His experience across multiple campaigns and media appearances makes him one of the more established contenders.