Changes Loom for Trump WH Press Briefings

The incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump is considering changes in the White House daily press briefing room to provide access to newer outlets that are more aligned with Trump's agenda.

Two media executives running unnamed MAGA-aligned outlets told Axios they plan to apply for credentials allowing them access to the press briefings, which for years have favored mainstream media companies and wire services.

During Trump's first administration, efforts were made to block off-camera press briefings from companies it felt treated him unfavorably, including CNN, Politico, BBC, and The New York Times. More recently, his campaign blocked reporters from its election watch party at Mar-a-Lago, including Axios, Politico, and Puck News.

The James Brady Press Briefing Room seats 49 reporters, and efforts to allow press briefings to pro-Trump outlets could push existing outlets out. The White House determines the press credentials, while the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) has control over seating.

This means that even though an outlet is credentialed, there may not be a briefing room seat.

In 2020, the WHCA removed the conservative One America News Network (OANN) from the briefing rotation when it would not comply with the association's COVID-19 rules.

Meanwhile, there is a mix of names in competition to be Trump's press secretary, including his national press secretary Karoline Leavitt, adviser and attorney Alina Habba, and former Trump administration official Monica Crowley, reports Axios.