Trump Exposes Dems', Media Hoax on 'Affordability Crisis'

Tax-and-spend Democrats broke the American economy, creating this affordability crisis, and now the complicit leftist media is trying to blame President Donald Trump for it, he lamented in a Truth Social post Tuesday.

Trump is fixing what Democrats broke, despite the fake news spin, his post implies.

Trump showed an illustration that works to debunk the media narratives with facts Democrats will find unfortunate as they try to weaponize the lack of affordability against the Republican Party for the 2026 midterms.

Trump's chart sources the Bureau of Labor Statistics on inflation trends during his first administration, former President Joe Biden's administration, and the first year of Trump's second administration:

"Trump 1.0 – almost no inflation

Biden – runaway inflation

Trump 2.0 – low inflation

Media conclusion: Trump's created an affordability crisis."

The accompanying data graph showed Trump 1.0's average inflation below economists' recommended 2% level at 1.9%. Then the chart spiked to an average of 5% inflation during Biden's term, before getting cut in half to 2.7% in Trump's first year of his second term.

The data debunks Democrats' attempts to pin America's affordability crisis on Trump.

Economists note that several forces have shaped inflation over the past eight years, including pandemic-era supply shocks, stimulus spending, interest-rate policy, and global energy dynamics.

All of those issues are credited as precisely the reasons America voted to have Trump replace Biden in the 2024 presidential election, political pundits have long argued on Newsmax.

"The Biden administration started the affordability crisis and my administration is ending it," Trump told McDonald's franchisees and executives at the company's Impact Summit in a speech last week that aired in part on Newsmax.

Americans are "so damn lucky" to have Trump in office after four years of massive government spending, inflation, record-high interest rates, and a burgeoning housing crisis, he said in the speech.

"You probably would have had a bankrupt country: You are so damn lucky that I won that election, I'm telling you," Trump said.

"Nobody has done what we've done in terms of pricing. We took over a mess."

Trump hailed his administration for immediately driving down record-high inflation, while he pushes for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates as the U.S. is facing a potential housing crisis.

"Now we have normal inflation," Trump said. "We're going to get it a little bit lower, frankly.

"We have it almost at the sweet spot. And prices are coming down on different things."