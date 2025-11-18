Trump Addresses Affordability: 'So Damn Lucky' I'm President

Americans are "so damn lucky" to have President Donald Trump in office after four years of massive government spending, inflation, record high interest rates, and a burgeoning housing crisis, Trump said in a speech Monday.

"You probably would have had a bankrupt country: You are so damn lucky that I won that election, I'm telling you," Trump told McDonald's franchisees and executives at the company's Impact Summit in a speech that aired in part on Newsmax.

"Nobody has done what we've done in terms of pricing. We took over a mess."

Trump hailed his administration immediately driving down record-high inflation, while he pushes for the Biden administration holdovers at the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates as the U.S. is facing a potential housing crisis.

"Now we have normal inflation," Trump said. "We're going to get it a little bit lower, frankly.

"We have it almost at the sweet spot. And prices are coming down on different things."

This was Trump's first major affordability-focused speech, blending economic boasts with sharp attacks on former President Joe Biden and a familiar dose of fast-food populism.

"The Biden administration started the affordability crisis and my administration is ending it," Trump said.

The remarks — delivered amid praise for McDonald's leaders, anecdotes about eating Big Macs aboard Trump Force One and tributes to franchisees as engines of the American dream — marked a clear return to campaign-trail messaging.

Trump's push comes as his administration faces pressure over lingering costs of living and political distractions, including renewed Democrat attempts to weaponize old Jeffrey Epstein files.

Also, the record-long government shutdown foisted on the Trump administration and Americans helped no one's pockets, costing billions, if not trillions, in lost GDP, Trump has lamented.

Trump repeated claims that Thanksgiving grocery costs are sharply lower and pointed to stock market gains as further proof of economic strength, even as critics have challenged elements of those assertions.

Inflation has cooled from its peak of 9.1% under Biden to closer to the desired 2% level advised by economists, yet voters reported in NBC News exit polling they remain strained by Biden-era cost increases, citing affordability among their top concerns.

Trump acknowledged that frustration, blaming the previous administration.

"Unfortunately, they were so high in the last administration that people aren't that happy, because it was so high," Trump said, "even though it's coming down."