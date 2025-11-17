RNC: Dems Now Blaming Other Dems for Shutdown

During the government shutdown, Democrats blamed President Donald Trump for refusing to negotiate to end the shutdown they had voted for 14 times.

But now the Republican National Committee isaid that Democrats are turning their ire on fellow Democrats.

"Leaderless and unable to articulate a clear message, the Democrat Party is quickly falling apart ahead of the 2026 midterms," RNC Rapid Response Director Sonali Patel wrote in a statement on a talking points memo shared publicly.

The memo outlined Democrat lawmakers breaking from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

"Democrat Tim Kaine tries to distance himself from Chuck Schumer, saying he doesn't need a 'permission slip' from him for how to vote," the RNC posted Sunday on X, noting the hypocritical reality that "Kaine voted in lockstep with Schumer to shutdown the government 14 TIMES."

Kaine was not alone on returning the shutdown blame-game narrative, the RNC memo noted, which also singled out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as a shutdown perpetrator.

"Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine – who now has buyer's remorse , admitting his 'state has been uniquely hurt' by the Democrat Shutdown he voted for 14 times – points the finger at AOC and Chuck Schumer after its total failure has been exposed," Patel wrote.

"On the other hand, AOC has suggested primarying Democrats who voted to end the shutdown and called them weak, while Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy suggested that Democrats need a new leader who is unwilling to work with Republicans."

Patel's memo outlined the Democrats fracturing with the party, writing:

"Democrats are desperately looking inward to find who to blame after they cost Americans billions:

California Rep. Mike Levin: 'Chuck Schumer has not met this moment and Senate Democrats would be wise to move on from his leadership.'

California Rep. Ro Khanna: 'Sen. Schumer is no longer effective and should be replaced.'

Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez: 'The reality is, Chuck Schumer failed us. The reality is that the Senate needs new leadership.'

Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton: 'Tonight is another example of why we need new leadership.'

Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar: 'It's high time we replace Sen. Chuck Schumer.'

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib: 'Sen. Schumer has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people.'"