Marist Poll: More Than 40 Percent of Dems Want New '24 Candidate

More than 40% of Democrats want President Joe Biden to be replaced as their party's candidate in the 2024 election, a new poll has revealed.

The poll, which was conducted by NPR, PBS, and Marist College, found 44% of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents think "their party will have a better chance winning the White House" with someone other than Biden as nominee.

In the poll, 36% of respondents wanted to keep the president as candidate, but 20% are unsure.

And 42% said the Democrat Party is "the bigger threat" to democracy, but 51% said the Republican Party was, and 8% said both parties were.

The poll is one of several recent ones to find Biden's approval rating dropping, with 49% of respondents saying they disapprove of the president's performance in the Marist poll. Biden's FiveThirtyEight polling average shows 51% disapprove of the president and 43% approve.

In contrast to Biden's unpopularity with Democrats, 50% of Republicans in the Marist poll say the GOP is more likely to win the White House with former president Donald Trump as leader.

Biden is contending with multiple crises, including a divided Democrat Party, legislation impasse, rising inflation, supply chain shortages, and the border chaos, the Washington Free Beacon noted.

A recent NBC News poll found Biden's approval rating had slipped to 42%, with the economy, inflation, and immigration being the biggest negatives for the president. Only 37% said he was competent and effective.

In the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll, interviews were conducted from Oct. 18 through Oct. 22. The margin of error was plus/minus 6.4% age points for Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, and plus/minus 6.8% age points for Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.