Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Biden Busy Enforcing Global Tax but Ignoring Americans

President Joe Biden was busy this weekend at the G20 summit working with world leaders to implement a 15% minimum global corporate tax, but he's not addressing the issues that are impacting people back in the United States, Rep. Bryan Steil said Monday on Newsmax.

"He's not addressing the inflation challenges that we're having in the United States," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "He's not getting workers back to work, and he's doing absolutely nothing to secure the southern border. We have major challenges and we have Joe Biden in Europe doing everything he can except to address the challenges that are facing Americans every day."

Saturday, the world leaders spoke out in favor of establishing the tax, which will apply to large companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple, making it harder for them to move operations to countries that have lower tax rates.

Meanwhile, Biden is facing difficulty back home, with Democrats in "disarray" while Americans learn more about what is in the spending plan they're trying to pass and learning they don't like what's included, said Steil.

"This plan does nothing to stop runaway inflation," he said. "This plan does nothing to get workers back to work, and of the worst things of all, the spending bill has $0 to secure our border."

Americans will also be opposed to the bill when "they learn all the tricks" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden have in the legislation, said Steil. Even if the price tag has been dropped from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, "it still comes at a high price tag."

He added that in his state, like much of the country, companies are struggling to find employees, and shelves are empty "because we have a supply chain crisis exacerbated by the runaway spending in Washington, D.C."

But Americans "want to get our lives back to normal," said Steil. "We want to rip off the band-aid of COVID and get back to normal and what we have is the Biden administration using COVID as an excuse to spend trillions and trillions of dollars in new government programs, increasing the size, scale, and scope of our federal government."

The administration is also failing with the border, said Steil.

"We need to support the men and women of the Border Patrol," he said. "We need to invest in technology and we need to finish building the wall ... this administration has no problem jumping to conclusions to be aggressive and opposition to law enforcement. Whether or not that's the Border Patrol or whether or not that's the police that defend our communities all across the United States of America, this administration's priorities are absolutely out of touch with the American public."

