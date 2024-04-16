Employers Forced to Shell Out More for In-Office Work

There's been an unexpected benefit to workers who switch from remote roles to in-office ones — they're rewarded with hefty pay increases from employers forced to pay a premium to get those employees back in-house.
That’s one of the main findings from a recent ZipRecruiter survey of thousands of job seekers and newly hired employees conducted over the past year and provided to CNBC's Make It website, which indicates workers considering the switch to in-office work expect pay increases.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin