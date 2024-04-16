Employers Forced to Shell Out More for In-Office Work

There's been an unexpected benefit to workers who switch from remote roles to in-office ones — they're rewarded with hefty pay increases from employers forced to pay a premium to get those employees back in-house.

That’s one of the main findings from a recent ZipRecruiter survey of thousands of job seekers and newly hired employees conducted over the past year and provided to CNBC's Make It website, which indicates workers considering the switch to in-office work expect pay increases.