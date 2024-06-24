Tags: | | |

Top Pundit Suggests Trump VP Choice That Could Make Difference Conservative pundit and pollster Matt Towery suggested Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, pictured, could be the game-changer on Trump's VP shortlist this election. (Getty Images)

Leading conservative pundit and pollster Matt Towery has long voiced skepticism that a candidate's choice of vice-presidential running mate affects presidential election outcomes. "I've never really believed vice presidents change elections," Towery told Newsmax.

Leading conservative pundit and pollster Matt Towery has long voiced skepticism that a candidate's choice of vice-presidential running mate affects presidential election outcomes."I've never really believed vice presidents change elections," Towery tells Newsmax.But this...

Monday, 24 June 2024 09:05 AM

Monday, 24 June 2024 09:05 AM