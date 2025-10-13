Why Working Americans Are Abandoning Democrats

A quiet revolution is unfolding in the heart of America. It's not the loud, choreographed protest of urban activists, but the slow, steady withdrawal of faith from a ruling class that no longer speaks the language of the people.

Across factory towns in the Midwest, farms in the South, and even among once-loyal union households, a shift is taking shape. New Gallup and Pew surveys confirm what many already sense: working-class Americans — including Hispanics, union members, and rural voters — are abandoning the Democratic Party in historic numbers.