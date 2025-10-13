WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: working | americans | abandon | democrats | donald trump

Why Working Americans Are Abandoning Democrats

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:17 AM EDT

A quiet revolution is unfolding in the heart of America. It's not the loud, choreographed protest of urban activists, but the slow, steady withdrawal of faith from a ruling class that no longer speaks the language of the people.

Across factory towns in the Midwest, farms in the South, and even among once-loyal union households, a shift is taking shape. New Gallup and Pew surveys confirm what many already sense: working-class Americans — including Hispanics, union members, and rural voters — are abandoning the Democratic Party in historic numbers.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
A quiet revolution is unfolding in the heart of America. It's not the loud, choreographed protest of urban activists, but the slow, steady withdrawal of faith from a ruling class that no longer speaks the language of the people.
working, americans, abandon, democrats, donald trump
1045
2025-17-30
Thursday, 30 October 2025 07:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved