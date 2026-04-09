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Tags: turkey | support | iran | regime | covert | weapons

Turkey Denies Arming Iran, but Past Fuels Suspicion

A flag bearing an image of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is waved by a supporter during a political event in 2014. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 07:20 AM EDT

Allegations of covert support of the Iranian regime by NATO ally Turkey emerged after the shootdown of a F-15E over southwestern Iran on April 3.

Reports on X suggested the missile that shot down the fighter-bomber was a man-portable air defense missile (MANPAD) that Turkey recently smuggled across its border into Iran.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Allegations of covert support of the Iranian regime by NATO ally Turkey emerged after the shootdown of a F-15E over southwestern Iran on April 3.
turkey, support, iran, regime, covert, weapons
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2026-20-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 07:20 AM
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