Turkey Denies Arming Iran, but Past Fuels Suspicion

Allegations of covert support of the Iranian regime by NATO ally Turkey emerged after the shootdown of a F-15E over southwestern Iran on April 3.
Reports on X suggested the missile that shot down the fighter-bomber was a man-portable air defense missile (MANPAD) that Turkey recently smuggled across its border into Iran.
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