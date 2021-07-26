The 'Woke' Olympics' Athletes to Watch

Forget gymnastics, swimming, track, and baseball – the premiere Olympic competition to watch now that the Games are underway is one in which America’s athletes have made the U.S. a clear favorite: Who’s the most "woke" of them all?

Several gifted U.S. athletes competing at the Tokyo Games have become household names due just as much to their on-field virtue-signaling as their competitive exploits. And though Americans have so far been the "woke" gold standard, plenty of strong international challengers have emerged and likely will be on display for the duration of the Olympics.