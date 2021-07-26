×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: woke | olympics | megan rapinoe | gwen berry | noah lyles

The 'Woke' Olympics' Athletes to Watch

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States is announced during the Send Off ceremony following the Send Off series match against Mexico at Rentschler Field on July 05, 2021, in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Elsa/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 26 July 2021 07:32 AM

Forget gymnastics, swimming, track, and baseball – the premiere Olympic competition to watch now that the Games are underway is one in which America’s athletes have made the U.S. a clear favorite: Who’s the most "woke" of them all?

Several gifted U.S. athletes competing at the Tokyo Games have become household names due just as much to their on-field virtue-signaling as their competitive exploits. And though Americans have so far been the "woke" gold standard, plenty of strong international challengers have emerged and likely will be on display for the duration of the Olympics.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Forget gymnastics, swimming, track, and baseball - the premiere Olympic competition to watch now that the Games are underway is one in which America's athletes have made the U.S. a clear favorite...
woke, olympics, megan rapinoe, gwen berry, noah lyles
894
2021-32-26
Monday, 26 July 2021 07:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved