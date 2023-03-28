'Woke' Movement Targets 'Digital Blackface,' 'Colonials'

Members of the “woke” mob have their sights set on some new targets: digital memes, GIFs, and a nearly 100-year-old collegiate athletic team.

One of the newest digital faux pas says that if you are a white person who has posted to Twitter a viral meme of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan crying or direct messaged a friend a popular GIF of “America’s Next Top Model” host supermodel Tyra Banks erupting at a contestant, you may have committed what progressives consider “digital blackface.”