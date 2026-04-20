From Peak to Retreat: Transgender Debate Shifts

When President Barack Obama in 2009 declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, he introduced the "T" to federal language — and the floodgates quickly opened.
Soon, pronouns appeared in email signatures and social-media bios, and Facebook rolled out more than 50 gender options. Schools and clinics embraced "affirmation first," and all who objected were to be "canceled" by polite society.
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