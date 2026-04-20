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Tags: transgender | reckoning | trend | culture | barack obama | policies | donald trump

From Peak to Retreat: Transgender Debate Shifts

A protester waves a transgender pride flag at the U.S. Supreme Court building on June 18, 2025. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 April 2026 06:59 AM EDT

When President Barack Obama in 2009 declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, he introduced the "T" to federal language — and the floodgates quickly opened.

Soon, pronouns appeared in email signatures and social-media bios, and Facebook rolled out more than 50 gender options. Schools and clinics embraced "affirmation first," and all who objected were to be "canceled" by polite society.

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When President Barack Obama in 2009 declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, he introduced the "T" to federal language — and the floodgates quickly opened.
transgender, reckoning, trend, culture, barack obama, policies, donald trump
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2026-59-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 06:59 AM
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