From Peak to Retreat: Transgender Debate Shifts

When President Barack Obama in 2009 declared June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month, he introduced the "T" to federal language — and the floodgates quickly opened.

Soon, pronouns appeared in email signatures and social-media bios, and Facebook rolled out more than 50 gender options. Schools and clinics embraced "affirmation first," and all who objected were to be "canceled" by polite society.