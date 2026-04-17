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Tags: states | fight | vaccines | mandates | children | california

Parental Rights Debate Heats Up on Kids' Vaccines

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 20 April 2026 07:37 AM EDT

The effort to restore parental rights for childhood vaccinations is expanding across the country as state legislatures from California to West Virginia consider changes to their laws.

Whether those pieces of legislation will eventually overturn laws that give parents almost no say is yet to be determined.

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The effort to restore parental rights for childhood vaccinations is expanding across the country as state legislatures from California to West Virginia consider changes to their laws.
states, fight, vaccines, mandates, children, california
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2026-37-20
Monday, 20 April 2026 07:37 AM
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