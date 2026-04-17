Parental Rights Debate Heats Up on Kids' Vaccines

The effort to restore parental rights for childhood vaccinations is expanding across the country as state legislatures from California to West Virginia consider changes to their laws.
Whether those pieces of legislation will eventually overturn laws that give parents almost no say is yet to be determined.
Join As Newsmax Platinum Member for Unlimited Access!
Get exclusive Newsmax Platinum content that includes:
- Special investigative reports
- Go inside the Trump administration to find out what’s really happening
- Breaking political insider news from Washington
- In-depth interviews with A-list celebs and insiders driving the day's headlines
- Thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!
Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin