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Tags: kamala harris | president | run | history

Harris Hints at Run, but History Not on Her Side

Kamala Harris (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 April 2026 07:21 AM EDT

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been dropping hints about another White House run, but with a few exceptions, history is not on her side.

Harris, who was the Democratic Party's last-second replacement for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, during which she got shellacked by President Donald Trump, continues to leave people guessing about her plans.

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Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been dropping hints about another White House run, but with a few exceptions, history is not on her side.
kamala harris, president, run, history
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2026-21-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 07:21 AM
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