Harris Hints at Run, but History Not on Her Side

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has been dropping hints about another White House run, but with a few exceptions, history is not on her side.
Harris, who was the Democratic Party's last-second replacement for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, during which she got shellacked by President Donald Trump, continues to leave people guessing about her plans.
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