Author: EMP Threat From NKorea, Iran Could Kill Most Americans

Russia's nuclear saber-rattling in Ukraine brings Cold War worries about the threat from an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon back to life. However, the biggest threat to the U.S. comes from proxy states such as North Korea and possibly Iran, author William R. Forstchen told Newsmax.

"Ninety percent of America's population would be dead within a year of an EMP strike by a nuclear weapon," Forstchen said, based on an estimate from the Congressionally mandated EMP Commission back in the 2000s.