WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: william r. forstchen | emp attack | north korea | iran | russia | national security

Author: EMP Threat From NKorea, Iran Could Kill Most Americans

By    |   Friday, 14 March 2025 07:26 AM EDT

Russia's nuclear saber-rattling in Ukraine brings Cold War worries about the threat from an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon back to life. However, the biggest threat to the U.S. comes from proxy states such as North Korea and possibly Iran, author William R. Forstchen told Newsmax.

"Ninety percent of America's population would be dead within a year of an EMP strike by a nuclear weapon," Forstchen said, based on an estimate from the Congressionally mandated EMP Commission back in the 2000s.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Russia's nuclear saber-rattling in Ukraine brings Cold War worries about the threat from an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon back to life.
william r. forstchen, emp attack, north korea, iran, russia, national security
1099
2025-26-14
Friday, 14 March 2025 07:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved