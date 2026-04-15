EU Vote Marks Turning Point on Migration Policy

In a significant shift in European migration policy, the European Parliament passed the Return Regulation in the final week of March, with a decisive majority of 389 votes in favor to 206 against.

With this legislation, which facilitates the deportation of illegal migrants and rejected asylum seekers, a precedent was set, as a majority was created between the center-right and the right on the issue of migration policy, thereby breaking, on one important value-based issue, the long-standing center-left majority whose migration policy has clearly collapsed after years of uncontrolled mass immigration, migrant crime, and failed integration into European societies.