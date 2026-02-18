Russian Deaths Mount as Drones Reshape War

Amid the ongoing war, Ukrainian officials claim that 33,000 Russian troops were killed by drone strikes in January.
Those numbers were cited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said each drone death was filmed and documented, forming the basis for the tally.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin