Fate of Wagner Group Up in Air After Attempted Coup

With the leader of the rebellious Russian mercenary Wagner Group in exile after his short-lived revolt, geopolitical analysts are divided about the fate of the dangerous private military outfit in the wake of the failed uprising – but they say the Wagner Group is likely far from finished.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led his soldiers toward Moscow in what appeared to be a coup attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. The group briefly took over a Russian military headquarters, seemingly weakening Putin's grip and sending Moscow officials into a panic – before a sudden retreat ended the insurrection almost as swiftly as it began.