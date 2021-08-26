×
Democrats' Voting Rights Bill 'Aggressive and Legally Vulnerable'

(RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:32 AM

Democrats continue to push a partisan voting bill that would make it tougher for states to conduct elections free of federal oversight and runs the risk of being deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court if it were to pass, according to constitutional law experts.

On Tuesday, House Democrats approved H.R. 4, which they have dubbed as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, completely on party lines in a 219-212 vote.

Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:32 AM
