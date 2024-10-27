Which State Will Have Highest Voter Turnout Rate This Year?

With most of the nation's attention turned to the seven battleground states that are likely to determine whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris head to the White House, those states aren't necessarily the places where the most people turn out to vote, according to a new analysis.

The state with the highest presidential turnout rate over the past decade ended up being Minnesota, the home of Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, indicates the report released this month from broadcast messaging firm Strive Messaging.