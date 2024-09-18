States Work on Voter Rolls, Expert Warns of Mail-in Ballot 'Industrialization'

Some states have diligently worked to ensure elections are secure and trustworthy, reviewing and purging noncitizens and inactive and relocated registrants.

Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, and Virginia in recent years have either enacted laws or, in the case of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, signed executive orders to clean up the voter rolls. Additionally, conservative activist group Judicial Watch has pursued litigation to remove more than 4 million ineligible voters in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Ohio among other states.