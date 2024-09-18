States Work on Voter Rolls, Expert Warns of Mail-in Ballot 'Industrialization'

Some states have diligently worked to ensure elections are secure and trustworthy, reviewing and purging noncitizens and inactive and relocated registrants.
Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, and Virginia in recent years have either enacted laws or, in the case of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, signed executive orders to clean up the voter rolls. Additionally, conservative activist group Judicial Watch has pursued litigation to remove more than 4 million ineligible voters in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Ohio among other states.
John Mills ✉
Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks. He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.