×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: virgin galactic | commercial | spaceflights | richard branson | regulate | ai

Virgin's Commercial Spaceflights Mark Start of 'Space Tourism'

Richard Branson speaks after he flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 27 June 2023 07:11 AM EDT

As Virgin Galactic prepares to launch its first commercial spaceflight this week, aerospace experts say it will be no time before orbital enthusiasts have their own shot to shoot beyond gravity's grasp.

Entrepreneur Richard Branson announced the first commercial flight, Galactic 01, will be a scientific-research flight with the Italian Air Force.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As Virgin Galactic prepares to launch its first commercial spaceflight this week, aerospace experts say it will be no time before orbital enthusiasts have their own shot to shoot beyond gravity's grasp.
virgin galactic, commercial, spaceflights, richard branson, regulate, ai
916
2023-11-27
Tuesday, 27 June 2023 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved