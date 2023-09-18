'Woke' Politics 'Creeping' Into Video Games

As if dominating reality wasn't enough of a prize for progressives, video game enthusiasts are now complaining that gender politics and other elements of the "woke" political ideology are beginning to infiltrate their method of escape and entertainment.

Fans of the popular new Bethesda role-playing game "Starfield" recently have taken to social media to complain that the game is asking players for their preferred "pronouns" and also includes gender-neutral pronouns like "they/them" for "non-binary" characters.