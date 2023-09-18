'Woke' Politics 'Creeping' Into Video Games

As if dominating reality wasn't enough of a prize for progressives, video game enthusiasts are now complaining that gender politics and other elements of the "woke" political ideology are beginning to infiltrate their method of escape and entertainment.
Fans of the popular new Bethesda role-playing game "Starfield" recently have taken to social media to complain that the game is asking players for their preferred "pronouns" and also includes gender-neutral pronouns like "they/them" for "non-binary" characters.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.