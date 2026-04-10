Trump Accounts Could Mint Millions for Kids

Trump Accounts aren't just for babies.
They're available for anyone under the age of 18 — and they could grow to $3 million by age 59½ for someone who gets that initial $1,000 seed money from the government, who saves the $5,000 maximum each year, and whose portfolio compounds annually at 7%.
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