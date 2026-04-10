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Tags: trump accounts | millions | children | investments | contributions

Trump Accounts Could Mint Millions for Kids

(Newsmax graphics)

By    |   Monday, 13 April 2026 07:24 AM EDT

Trump Accounts aren't just for babies.

They're available for anyone under the age of 18 — and they could grow to $3 million by age 59½ for someone who gets that initial $1,000 seed money from the government, who saves the $5,000 maximum each year, and whose portfolio compounds annually at 7%.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Trump Accounts aren’t just for babies — they are available to anyone under 18 and could grow to about $3 million by age 59½ with a $1,000 government seed, $5,000 in annual contributions, and 7% annual returns.
trump accounts, millions, children, investments, contributions
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