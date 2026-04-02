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Tags: retirement | math | six figures | recalculate | financial security

6 Figures, Rising Costs, and Retirement Anxiety

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 10 April 2026 07:27 AM EDT

For decades, earning six figures was shorthand for financial security. Today, it's increasingly a moving target.

While wages have grown, they have not kept pace with the cost of housing, healthcare, and child care, three of the largest expenses shaping long-term financial outcomes. In many major U.S. cities, a $100,000 salary now carries the purchasing power of closer to $70,000 just a decade ago, reframing what it means to be "well off."

Hannah Swanson

Hannah Swanson is a freelance journalist at Newsmax and a communications professional specializing in media strategy and public relations.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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For decades, earning six figures was shorthand for financial security. Today, it's increasingly a moving target.
retirement, math, six figures, recalculate, financial security
1064
2026-27-10
Friday, 10 April 2026 07:27 AM
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