6 Figures, Rising Costs, and Retirement Anxiety

For decades, earning six figures was shorthand for financial security. Today, it's increasingly a moving target.
While wages have grown, they have not kept pace with the cost of housing, healthcare, and child care, three of the largest expenses shaping long-term financial outcomes. In many major U.S. cities, a $100,000 salary now carries the purchasing power of closer to $70,000 just a decade ago, reframing what it means to be "well off."
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