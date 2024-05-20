Heritage Uses FOIA to Seek Special Counsel's Interview With Biden

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project is seeking to force the government to release the audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, claiming the public has a right to the heart them under the Freedom of Information Act.
Heritage filed its suit Thursday after the Justice Department refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee to turn them over.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin