Heritage Uses FOIA to Seek Special Counsel's Interview With Biden

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project is seeking to force the government to release the audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, claiming the public has a right to the heart them under the Freedom of Information Act.

Heritage filed its suit Thursday after the Justice Department refused to comply with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee to turn them over.

