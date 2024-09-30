VA Missing Nearly $1 Billion in Insurance Claims, Copays

The Department of Veterans Affairs is operating an "open cash register" that has allowed insurance companies to avoid paying hundreds of millions of dollars in claims and hurting veterans in the process, according to House Republicans.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., chair of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, scolded several administration officials during a hearing on Sept. 19 titled "VA's Open Cash Register: Fraud, Waste, Abuse and Revenue operations."